Once Eliminated, Measles Cases Now Reach Record High In U.S.

Today’s killer news about the Trump administration’s deliberately deadly policies comes via The New York Times.

There have now been more measles cases in 2025 than in any other year since the contagious virus was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000, according to new data released Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The grim milestone represents an alarming setback for the country’s public health and heightens concerns that if childhood vaccination rates do not improve, deadly outbreaks of measles — once considered a disease of the past — will become the new normal. Experts fear that with no clear end to the spread in sight, the country is barreling toward another turning point: losing elimination status, a designation given to countries that have not had continuous spread of measles for more than a year. “It’s a huge red flag for the direction in which we’re going,” said Dr. William Moss, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health who has studied measles for more than 25 years.

The skyrocketing epidemic may not be all Health and Human Services Secretary Kennedy’s fault. The Times also reported that there have been large outbreaks in Canada, Mexico and Europe.

But Kennedy definitely bears some responsibility for making America dangerously unhealthy again.

More from The Times:

Efforts from local public health officials to contain outbreaks have also been hamstrung by the new health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has downplayed the outbreak, offered only muted support of vaccines and endorsed unproven treatments for the virus. The federal health department has also tried to cut funding to state health departments.

No decent person or lawmaker would have put dangerous quack Kennedy anywhere near our public health system. Only a president who is pro-death for Americans would keep him there.