Kennedy Gets Rid Of Vaccine Advisory Board He Promised To Keep

Whack job Bob Kennedy yesterday announced he was removing the entire membership of the advisory panel that makes immunization recommendations for the United States -- the same advisory panel he told Sen. Cassidy during his confirmation hearing he would keep. HE LIED. Via the Washington Post:

In an op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal, Kennedy said he decided to retire the 17 independent vaccine experts from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices because the panel has been “plagued with persistent conflicts of interest” and has become a “rubber stamp” for vaccines. Doctors and pharmacists look to the committee’s recommendations to decide which shots to offer.

Kennedy has long criticized the panel, which makes vaccine recommendations to the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. When the recommendations are approved by the director, they become official public health guidance and are required to be covered by insurance plans at no cost to consumers.

The ouster of ACIP members marks the latest move by Kennedy that raised alarms among proponents of vaccines. He also forced out the Food and Drug Administration’s top vaccine scientist, hired a vaccine skeptic to scrutinize CDC vaccine safety data and has offered mixed messages about measles vaccines amid one of the worst outbreaks in decades. In May, Kennedy bypassed ACIP to say federal health officials would no longer recommend coronavirus vaccines for healthy children and healthy pregnant women.