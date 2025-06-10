Kennedy Gets Rid Of Vaccine Advisory Board He Promised To Keep

He said the move would "restore public trust."
Kennedy Gets Rid Of Vaccine Advisory Board He Promised To Keep
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC license 2.0.
By Susie MadrakJune 10, 2025

Whack job Bob Kennedy yesterday announced he was removing the entire membership of the advisory panel that makes immunization recommendations for the United States -- the same advisory panel he told Sen. Cassidy during his confirmation hearing he would keep. HE LIED. Via the Washington Post:

In an op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal, Kennedy said he decided to retire the 17 independent vaccine experts from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices because the panel has been “plagued with persistent conflicts of interest” and has become a “rubber stamp” for vaccines. Doctors and pharmacists look to the committee’s recommendations to decide which shots to offer.

Kennedy has long criticized the panel, which makes vaccine recommendations to the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. When the recommendations are approved by the director, they become official public health guidance and are required to be covered by insurance plans at no cost to consumers.

The ouster of ACIP members marks the latest move by Kennedy that raised alarms among proponents of vaccines. He also forced out the Food and Drug Administration’s top vaccine scientist, hired a vaccine skeptic to scrutinize CDC vaccine safety data and has offered mixed messages about measles vaccines amid one of the worst outbreaks in decades. In May, Kennedy bypassed ACIP to say federal health officials would no longer recommend coronavirus vaccines for healthy children and healthy pregnant women.

He said his move would "restore public trust." Hah. He lies all the time, and no one even tries to stop him.

It's ok. He's talked to him.

Helen Kennedy (@helenkennedy.bsky.social) 2025-06-09T23:04:20.594Z

"During a Senate hearing, Kennedy told Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester that Matthew Buzzelli is the CDC's acting director.

Kennedy called Buzzelli a public health expert.

Buzzelli's biography on the CDC website lists no public health experience..."

www.axios.com/2025/06/05/c...

Rachel Maddow (@maddow.msnbc.com) 2025-06-08T19:19:53.349Z

Kennedy does the thing he said for years he wanted to www.nbcnews.com/health/healt...

Brandy Zadrozny (@brandyzadrozny.bsky.social) 2025-06-09T21:10:13.250Z

"During a Senate hearing, Kennedy told Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester that Matthew Buzzelli is the CDC's acting director.

Kennedy called Buzzelli a public health expert.

Buzzelli's biography on the CDC website lists no public health experience..."

www.axios.com/2025/06/05/c...

Rachel Maddow (@maddow.msnbc.com) 2025-06-08T19:19:53.349Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon