Someone Tell Jesus Johnson It's A Sin To Lie

During a GOP presser Tuesday, Speaker Johnson erroneously claimed Medicaid cuts are very popular in their Big Ugly Bill, despite polling clearly saying the opposite.

Democrats are demanding Republicans repeal the cuts to Medicaid as one condition if they want their votes for continuing resolution in the upcoming fight to fund the government.

Speaker Johnson pretends the general public loves the idea of cutting Medicaid to give tax breaks to the wealthy.

They do not.

JOHNSON: In exchange for their vote to fund the government, some Democrats said they wanted Republicans to repeal our very popular and very effective reforms to the Medicaid program, where we cut fraud, waste, and abuse, and we ensured that illegal aliens don't receive taxpayer benefits, and we put able-bodied men back to work. They want us to wind that back. Zero chance that we will do that, because it's the right thing to do.

MAGA republicans comprise many who need Medicaid coverage, but they get what they voted for, sadly enough.

What polls is he looking at?

The latest KFF poll shows that most adults are worried significant reductions in federal Medicaid spending will lead to more uninsured people and will strain health care providers in their communities. About seven in ten adults (72%) are worried that a significant reduction in federal funding for Medicaid would lead to an increase in the share of uninsured children and adults in the U.S., including nearly half (46%) who are “very worried” and one in four (25%) who are “somewhat worried.” Similarly, about seven in ten adults say they are worried that if the federal government significantly reduces its spending on Medicaid, there will be negative impacts on hospitals, nursing homes, and other health care providers in their communities (71%), including four in ten (42%) who are “very worried” and three in ten (28%) who are “somewhat worried.”Over half (54%) of U.S. adults are worried that reductions in federal Medicaid spending would negatively impact their own or their family’s ability to get and pay for health care, including about three in ten who are “very worried” (29%) and one in four (26%) who are “somewhat worried.” The poll also finds that a large majority of rural residents, particularly those with lower incomes, worry about cuts leading to more children and adults losing health care coverage, harm to providers in their communities, and more difficulty accessing or affording health care. KFF notes that “rural healthcare providers, which often rely heavily on Medicaid funding, may be especially vulnerable to the Medicaid cuts in the reconciliation bill.”

Someone remind Johnson it's a sin to lie.