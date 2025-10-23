Mike Johnson's DoubleSpeak: Destroying Medicaid Has Strengthened It

During today's press gaggle with House Republicans, Speaker Johnson claimed Republicans did not destroy healthcare in America, but actually strengthened it by kicking off millions of hard-working Americans from Medicaid to give millionaires tax cuts.

The CBO estimated that the Big Beautiful Bill will cut around $1.02 trillion in federal spending reductions for Medicaid/CHIP over time. The bill will also cut roughly $186 billion from SNAP programs, which affects children's food and nutrition programs.

JOHNSON: We passed the historic working families tax cut, one of the most landmark pieces of legislation ever passed by the U.S. Congress for the benefit of the American people. We slashed taxes for hard-working Americans, geared for the lower and middle-class earners who needed that assistance.



We cut hundreds of billions of dollars in fraud, waste, and abuse from government. We solved the border crisis. We are working now to solve the crime crisis in major cities around America. We strengthened Medicaid. We improved health care access, and we lowered premiums with our legislation. We have restored peace through strength.

Republicans have failed to show any proof that the billions of dollars they are cutting from healthcare and food programs came from fraud, waste, and abuse. Hospitals will be closing because of the cuts to Medicaid. Healthcare premiums will rise faster than a speeding bullet because Republicans refused to extend the ACA subsidies.

It's unfathomable how a Speaker of the House can lie so effortlessly to millions of people about their legislation, which is hurting millions of Americans now and in the future.