Mike Johnson Is Drowning In His Own Lies, Folks

Speaker Mike Johnson was forced to bring out his very old, recycled, tattered and brused LIE to defend the government shutdown, by claiming Sen. Schumer's CR proposal wants to fund healthcare for "illegal aliens," which is completely false.

Medicaid, Medicare, and ACA subsidies are not available to any undocumented migrant, so Republicans then attacked treating migrants in emergency rooms.

When questioned on this, Speaker Johnson claimed it was a small subset of what he is talking. Again, another fat juicy lie.

ACA premiums EXPLODE in three months, Mike. And your party doesn't want to fix that.

Q: Speaker Johnson, a lot of the free health care for illegal aliens that you've been talking about is care provided in emergency rooms, which are required by federal law to care for anybody, even if they can't pay, even if they're not a citizen. Do you think that that law should be changed? JOHNSON: No. You're talking about EMTALA, which has been part of the law for most of my life. Emergency care is provided without question to anyone who comes in. If you're hemorrhaging and you show up in an emergency room, you get treated. That's something we all support. That's a very good law. We're in favor of it. You're cherry-picking a tiny subset of the issues.

Soon after making these comments, he punked himself with this idiotic analogy.

Mike Johnson: "If you're a young, pregnant American citizen women who shows up in an ER and you get treated and they pay the hospital less for treating you than some illegal rabble rouser who came in from some South American country to do us harm, that is wrong." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-10-08T14:31:22.452Z

Now comes the real lies Johnson has been spewing.

JOHNSON: Go to my, it's still on the website, speaker.gov, look at page 57, section 2141 of Chuck Schumer's counter-proposal CR that he filed. There's six categories of things that they would like to restore funding to, and it adds up to $192.8 billion, almost $200 billion of hardworking taxpayer funds that would go to support illegal aliens and other non-citizens. Now, with regard to EMTALA, are we saying change the law? No. But one of the things they're doing, and one of the things that Chuck Schumer is advocating for and has filed in the law and is using as a leverage point to keep the government shut down, is he literally wants to reimburse hospitals more money for treating illegal aliens than American citizens. Fact. Go look it up. Go look on the website. Don't take my word for it.

One of Speaker Johnson's many lies is that the CBO loves their Big Ugly Bill because it has saved 2.3 billion dollars.

I went to Johnson's website and here's is what he wrote:

Look at page 57. Section 2141. They would repeal Maria, what we put into the one big, beautiful bill, the Working Families Tax Cuts. In that provision was the healthcare section. They want to repeal it in its entirety. That section has been wildly successful. The Congressional Budget Office issued a report earlier last month, a few weeks ago, and they said that that bill has already saved taxpayers $185 billion because it's got 2.3 million ineligible recipients kicked off of Medicaid. What does that mean?

That is not what the CBO said. Their bill is kicking off seniors and those with disabilities over issues like enrollment rules.

CBO estimates up to 2.3 million individuals will lose Medicaid coverage as a result of delayed eligibility/enrollment rules, with most being seniors and people with disabilities. The bill’s Medicaid restrictions also result in millions becoming uninsured by 2034

Republican cuts to Medicaid are resulting in millions of American being kicked off for no reason except to allow tax cuts for the wealthy.

Who will suffer?

Most of the country, including hospitals and urgent care facilities. NOT migrants.

"Thou shalt not lie" only applies to anyone to the left of Joe Manchin.

