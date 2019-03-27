Democrats Find A Pathway Into Trump's Finances

Politico is reporting that House Democrats may have found a new way to get their hands on 10 years of Trump's financial records: subpoena his accounting firm. And honestly, it is kind of brilliant. This bypasses Steve Mnuchin's promise of blocking any requests from the Treasury or the IRS and it removes the White House's ability to block access to them.

Here's what is going on: The House Oversight Committee is requesting 10 years of Trump's financial records from an accounting firm named Mazars USA. This appears to be based on Michael Cohen's testimony about potentially fraudulent tax filings related to Trump's attempt to purchase the Buffalo Bills. Mazars USA was the firm that signed the president’s financial statements that Cohen provided to the committee during his testimony.

The letter to Mazars USA gives them until April 3rd, next Wednesday, to turn over the documents.

Republicans are totally upset and whiny about this letter, firing off *their own letter* to Mazars USA complaining that Elijah Cummings and the Democrats didn't consult with the Republicans before asking for these documents. Waa waa.

In response to the letter, Cummings said:

“If they had their way, the committee would just close up shop for the next two years, but that is not what the American people elected us to do. We are following up on specific allegations regarding the president’s actions based on corroborating documents obtained by the committee, and we will continue our efforts to conduct credible, robust, and independent oversight.”

How long until Trump starts firing off angry tweets?