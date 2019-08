It really IS mere coincidence that on the very same day Donald Trump unleashed his racist rant against Elijah Cummings, there was a break-in at his home.

On July 27th at 3:40 AM, his home was broken into, according to police, who are still investigating whether anything was stolen. Trump started tweeting his hate tweets at Cummings 3 1/2 hours later at 7:14AM. So despite whatever you might read, there's no cause and effect there.