Disgrace In Chief Is Gleeful Over Break-In At Elijah Cummings' Home

Trump continued his assault on Rep. Elijah Cummings, the Chairman of the powerful House Oversight Committee because he's trying to conduct actual oversight on the Trump administration.

After a week of vicious attacks on the Congressman and the city of Baltimore, it has now been reported that the Congressman's home was broken into.

And instead of acting like the leader of the free world, Orange Julius, like a juvenile douche bag, taunts the Congressman:

Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019

The AP reported that "Rep. Elijah Cummings says he scared off an intruder at his Baltimore home last weekend, providing details for the first time after President Donald Trump tweeted about the break-in."