Rep. Elijah Cummings: Trump Is A 'Racist'

During an interview on ABC News' This Week, Chairman of House Oversight Committee Elijah Cummings said he believes Donald Trump is a racist after his attacks on four freshmen congresswomen of color.

Host George Stephanopoulos asked if Rep. Cummings was worried that Trump's vicious attacks against the young women would be effective in the long run.

Rep. Cummings said it wouldn't because people are "scared" that Trump is destroying our democracy with his hatred.

Stephanopoulos asked, "Scared of their leader? Scared of the president of the United States?"

Cummings replied, "Of the United -- president of the United States, that's exactly right."

"Do you believe President Trump is a racist?" Stephanopoulos asked.

"I believe he is -- yes, no doubt about it," Rep. Cummings said.

He continued, "And -- and I tried to give him the benefit of the doubt, but I got to tell you, George -- let me tell you, I get -- when I think about what he said to these young ladies who are merely trying to bring excellence to government and trying to make sure that generations yet unborn have an opportunity to experience a true democracy, when I hear those things, it takes me aback..."

He then asked Trump to turn away from the hate and be the kind of role model that deserves to be in the White House.

Now, that is asking for the impossible.