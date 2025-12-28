Linda 'A1' McMahon Mocks Daycare For A Misspelling

Anything goes as long as it distracts from the Epstein files.
Linda 'A1' McMahon Mocks Daycare For A Misspelling
Credit: Wikimedia Commons
By Chris capper LiebenthalDecember 28, 2025

Linda McMahon, former CEO of the scandal-plagued WWE, went on Xitter to do her part in Operation Distract From The Epstein Files, by retweeting a video stating that a supposed Somali-operated daycare allegedly defrauded the government for millions of dollars:

screenshot_2025-12-28_004502

Of course, neither McMahon nor the propagandist she is citing provides any evidence of the alleged fraud. But what McMahon does do is mock the daycare for misspelling the word "learning." My question to McMahon is whether she would like some A1 steak sauce on the crow she's about to eat.

And that Nick Shirley clown that is in the video is a real piece of work. He has a longer video showing him and his cohorts trying to force their way into daycares where children are present and without identifying themselves, like they're a bunch of frustrated ICEtapo agents.

I hope the daycare operators call the police and file a complaint against these asshats. What they were trying to do was illegal.

I know, shocker, right?

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon