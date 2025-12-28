Linda 'A1' McMahon Mocks Daycare For A Misspelling

Linda McMahon, former CEO of the scandal-plagued WWE, went on Xitter to do her part in Operation Distract From The Epstein Files, by retweeting a video stating that a supposed Somali-operated daycare allegedly defrauded the government for millions of dollars:

Of course, neither McMahon nor the propagandist she is citing provides any evidence of the alleged fraud. But what McMahon does do is mock the daycare for misspelling the word "learning." My question to McMahon is whether she would like some A1 steak sauce on the crow she's about to eat.

And that Nick Shirley clown that is in the video is a real piece of work. He has a longer video showing him and his cohorts trying to force their way into daycares where children are present and without identifying themselves, like they're a bunch of frustrated ICEtapo agents.

I hope the daycare operators call the police and file a complaint against these asshats. What they were trying to do was illegal.

I know, shocker, right?