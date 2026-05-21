Trump And Todd Blanche Stole 1.7 Billion Dollars From The US Government

The word collusion does not justify what just took place.

Todd Blanche was Trump's personal attorney and if he had one iota of ethics he would have recused himself. Todd did his best to get Ghislaine Maxwell to clear Trump from the Epstein files, but that failed so he's done the most unethical thing imaginable. Not only did he gift Trump almost two billion dollars he put in a provision barring the IRS to audit Trump now or in the future, even though no wrongdoing was ever proven.

Trump and his family sued the federal government for $10 billion over released tax returns that he should normally have turned over to the public when running for president, but has refused to do so. Every other presidential candidate since the 70s turned over their tax returns.

Regardless, no president has ever sued the federal government over this issue. That lawsuit would've been thrown out of court if it ever got to a judge and Trump knew it. If he thought he had a chance in hell to win, he would take the $10 billion every time.

There was no discovery conducted by the Federal government against his lawsuit. There was not much of anything going on except when they laughably said while Trump's lawyers negotiated with Trump's IRS, both parties asked for a 90 day pause to discuss a settlement.

Lawmakers knew what was coming and argued that "the Department of Justice, in engaging in settlement talks, had “abdicated these responsibilities” by failing to raise “obvious, and dispositive, defenses” that it had used in similar cases, including that the claims were barred by the statute of limitations and that the suit named the wrong defendants."

Immediately, Trump stooge and confidant acting AG Todd Blanche "directed the U.S. Department of the Treasury to transfer $1,776,000,000 to a designated account for the sole use of a newly created “Anti-Weaponization Fund.” The order states that the fund’s corpus is not tied to the value of the Trump plaintiffs’ claims, but rather “is based on the projected valuation of future claimants’ claims,” indicating the money is intended for individuals other than the named plaintiffs who allege harm by prior government conduct."



What bullshit.

David Rothkopf's tweet says it all.

Trump did not reach a settlement with the government. There was no case to settle. He has not created a slush fund. He has colluded with Todd Blanche to steal money from the US Treasury. This is not a “deal.” This is a crime for which Trump & Blanche must be prosecuted. It ia a crime. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf.bsky.social) 2026-05-19T20:25:41.758Z

Newhound Ellen writes, J6 Police Officers Sue To Block Trump’s $1.8 Billion Slush Fund

The scathing lawsuit has been filed in federal court by Harry Dunn, formerly a U.S. Capitol Police officer, and Daniel Hodges, a current officer of the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department. The suit accuses Trump, Blanche, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent of violating the constitutional prohibition against federal funds being spent to pay for insurrection or rebellion against the U.S. The police officers also allege that the slush fund is illegal. The complaint accuses the Trump-corruption trio of trying to use $2 billion not “in the interest of the United States” but as “a misappropriation of taxpayer funds orchestrated by the President to reward his allies and the rioters who committed violence in his name.”

Todd Blanche claims Trump wasn't part of creating the fund, but that is not plausible or credible.

Democratic lawmakers stepped up.

BREAKING: 93 House Democrats have filed a motion to block Trump’s self-dealing settlement in his sham $10 billion IRS lawsuit, which would create a $1.7 billion slush fund for Jan. 6 rioters and political allies. https://t.co/OfRvhjeWat pic.twitter.com/ZBI3RfekKO — House Judiciary Dems (@HouseJudiciary) May 18, 2026

Jebus Johnson will probably look for a handout so if the Democrats take back the House, a full investigation needs to mounted, and the current "president" charged with fraud and embezzlement.