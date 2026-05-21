Vance Embarrasses Himself On NATO: America Isn’t World Police

It's infuriating that the Vice President of the United States has no understanding of the NATO alliance, what that means for the stability and security of the United States, as well as all member nations.

The US is withdrawing 4,000 troops from Poland. When asked about this maneuver, JD Vance's response was either a lie or an uneducated screed from a lazy conspiracy theorist who didn't even bother to review its platform.

The United States doesn't police the world or NATO. Its creed is that if you attack one nation, you attack us all, which has kept the peace since its inception after World War II.

Q: So last week, the Pentagon halted deployment of 4,000 troops, U.S. troops, in Poland, to Poland. This is in direct contradiction to President Trump explicitly promised not to reduce the troop level in Poland. So I'm going to ask you this question, which many people in Poland think. Why are you rewarding Putin and punishing your best ally in Europe? VANCE: Mr. Zients, well, first of all, I'd say there's been no President who's done more, frankly, to ensure that Ukraine survived the invasion of Russia than Donald Trump. As he famously said, Obama gave him sheets, I gave him javelins, and it was those javelins that ensured that Ukraine still has its territorial sovereignty. What he's also said is that he wants to pursue an American policy that focuses on the interests of the United States. And part of that foreign policy is not to reward Putin or not to punish a country like Poland, which we love. We love Poland, we love the Polish people. No, no, no, what we're trying to do, what our foreign policy is geared towards, is promoting European independence and sovereignty. We want Europe to take more ownership over its own territorial integrity. We want Europe to step up in a big way.

NATO does not weaken the US or Europe, but offers blanket protections from all members. Europe is independent of the US, jack-ass. The idea that Trump supports Ukraine is a factual lie.

VANCE: Now, I think you said 4,000 troops. We've not reduced the troop levels in Poland by 4,000 troops. What we did is that we delayed a troop deployment that was going to go to Poland. That's not a reduction; that's just a standard delay and rotation that sometimes happens in these situations. But here's the fundamental problem. Poland is capable of defending itself. With a lot of support from the United States, we're not talking about pulling every single American troop out of Europe; we're talking about shifting some resources around in a way that maximizes American security. I don't think that's bad for Europe. That's encouraging Europe to take more ownership. The United States cannot be the policeman of the world.

The idea behind NATO has nothing to do with European independence and US isolation. This alliance stops an aggressive nation from attacking a member.

Could Poland protect itself from China? Doubtful, but a moot question because if China did attack Poland, it would trigger a response against President Xi from every member nation. Ergo, China will never attack Poland.

It's brilliant.

NATO offers golden-dome-like protection for everyone included. Ukraine's inclusion in NATO is one of the sticking points that Vladimir Putin refuses to give up in any peace negotiation. The alliance would curtail any further attacks on Ukraine from Putin.

When the US was attacked on 9/11, our NATO allies joined forces with us. We had allies.

However, NATO refused to join the Iraq operation since Iraq did not attack us, and did not violate the NATO alliance.

The BIG LIE is JD Vance's claim that NATO makes the US the policeman of the world.

He is not only lying and trying to use the lie to justify Trump's moronic America First pledge, but also should disqualify him from running for the presidency.