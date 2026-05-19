Wisconsin Republican Flips, Then Flops, On Iran War, Gas Prices

Rep Tom Tiffany, who is running to be the governor of Wisconsin, was still stinging from being so woefully wrong about gas prices being the lowest in years, when he went on a podcast and was asked about Trump's Iran War and subsequent soaring gas prices.

Judging by the way he couched his answer, Tiffany must be getting tired of hearing about gas prices already. He phrased his answer by saying that some people on the street were concerned about the uncertainty caused by the war and the subsequent high prices at the pump. Tiffany went on to say, "That's why I say wrap it up, let's get back home, take care of business at home, and let's get those gas prices back down."

If only he meant what he said and said what he meant.

Shortly after making those comments, Tiffany voted against a resolution that would have called for Trump to remove US armed forces and end hostilities with Iran.

And just in case you didn't think that Tiffany was a big enough asshole already, check out what he said about his flip-flop:

Tiffany's spokeswoman sent a statement from Tiffany on May 18 when asked by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for context behind his vote. "I think most Americans agree that it's reasonable to want things to start winding down in Iran, while also recognizing that it is unreasonable to undermine the president’s role as Commander in Chief,” Tiffany said.

I am really curious to know how Tiffany thinks he could govern Wisconsin when he can't even govern his own votes without permission from President Pedo.