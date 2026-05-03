This Wisconsin Republican Promised 2026 Would Be The Year Of Cheap Gas

Earlier this year, the Wisconsin Congressman (now running for Governor) made a big boast about Republicans bringing fuel prices down. I went through Tiffany's Twitter feed and saw dozens of tweets about lower gas prices in 2025, but he's been strangely silent about the subject since Trump's war in Iran.

Source: State Affairs

MADISON, Wis. — In January, GOP candidate for governor Tom Tiffany took a selfie in front of a Wisconsin gas station and told Wisconsinites that 2026 would be “the cheapest year for gas” in the past six years. Now, gas prices in Tiffany’s district have seen the highest spike of anywhere in Wisconsin. The surging costs come as Tiffany just voted against legislation to rein in the White House from entering into a costly and cost-raising war without congressional accountability.

“Tom Tiffany promised Wisconsinites 2026 would be the cheapest year for gas because of his policies. Now, gas prices in his district are the highest in the state,” said Democratic Party of Wisconsin spokesperson Emily Stuckey. “Tiffany has nothing to offer Wisconsinites but broken promises and strained bank accounts.”