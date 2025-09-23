Snowflakes Crying 'Have A Bad Day' Term Is Menacing To Kristi Noem

DHS Assistant Secretary Trisha McLaughlin told Fox News California Governor Gavin Newsom's tweet saying " Noem was going 'to have a bad day,' after he put into place a no masks for ICE agents law in California was "menacing" and "disturbing."

The MAGA GOP is using Charlie Kirk's death to weaponize free speech in this country at an alarming rate. The entire country is on edge watching ICE goons wearing masks in unmarked cars systematically grabbing people off the streets, detaining them and whisking them away so California Gov. Newsom clapped back by prohibiting "officers from wearing masks and others that limit their access to schools and hospitals."

Gov. Newsom's press office then tweeted this out.

Kristi Noem is going to have a bad day today.



You’re welcome, America. — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 20, 2025

Here is how DHS Assistant Secretary Trisha McLaughlin characterized Sec. Noem getting punked by California. First she's trying to blame all political violence on Newsom with this ridiculous analogy.

MCLAUGHLIN: We went to war with the Nazis and we killed the Nazis. That is what Gavin Newsom is doing. He's giving up permission slip and he's encouraging violence against our ICE law enforcement officers. It's despicable.

Then she transitioned into the harmless tweet from Newsom's press office and linked it up to Kirk.

MCLAUGHLIN: And I do think it's worth mentioning that just an hour before this press conference, him and his team issued a threatening post against Secretary Noem. ROBERTS: And what was that all about? MCLAUGHLIN: It seemed very menacing, and I think it was pretty disturbing to see. And I'm glad on both sides, from the left and the right, that we've seen condemnation of that statement. But it's really inappropriate, especially in the current political environment where we're seeing so much violence. It has to stop. TURNER: I thought I saw on social media that it was being investigated in some capacity as well. Is that right? MCLAUGHLIN: Bill referred that to the Secret Service for further investigation. That's something the Secret Service is certainly looking into. ROBERTS: Just in case folks at home missed it, it was tweeted out, Kristi Noem is going to have a bad day today. MCLAUGHLIN: It was very cryptic, very menacing, and it looked, especially on the weekend of the Memorial for Charlie Kirk.



There's nothing cryptic or menacing in the tweet. Being mocked is not being threatened.

If I tweet out I hope Kristi Noem has a bad day, will I be investigated?

Trump fears Gavin Newsom's rise in the polls for mocking him at every turn.

Maybe Trump's FCC head Brendan Carr will warn broadcast corporations to refuse to air any of Newsom's comments or press conferences any longer lest they might be subjected to their ire.