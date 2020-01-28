Media Bites
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Who Knew John Bolton Was A 'Tool' For The Radical Left And Deep State?

Lou Dobbs flips on Bolton, who in right wing media is now a "tool for the left," a RINO, and a Deep State Democrat. Who knew?
By John Amato
3 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

It's amazing to see the once-beloved Fox News analyst be trashed so thoroughly by those who cheered on his entire war hawk mentality. And never forget, the Orange Julius hired him to be National Security Advisor.

In a blink of an eye, John Bolton has suddenly been transformed from an icon on the right into a liberal, deep state swamp infested enemy of Donald Trump, all for writing about the truth of Trump's "drug deal" against Ukraine.

Lou Dobbs, who hasn't met a Trump faux pas, moral or illegal act he didn't love, cherish, defend and worship -- just can't handle the truth.

After attacking Mitt Romney and drawing a weird conspiracy around the former Republican candidate for president and Bolton, Dobbs said, "John Bolton himself has been reduced to a tool for the radical Dims and the deep state with his, well, with his allegation that the president once told him the aid to Ukraine was entirely dependent on whether or not Mr. Zelensky carried out investigations of his political opponents."

After the whistleblower complaint became public, every witness has come forward with corroborating and damning evidence against Trump, Giuliani and his team of thugs. The whistleblower's charges were 100% confirmed: Rudy and company were trying to coerce the newly elected president of Ukraine to launch an illegal investigation into his main political rival (Joe Biden). All the witnesses against Trump are now labeled as traitors and deep state enemies, regardless of the facts of the case.

Editor's note (Frances Langum):

Later in the segment Dobbs also claimed the book agency Javelin is also part of an anti-Trump conspiracy. Okay, they kind of are. Javelin is the go-to book agent for departed Trump staffers to spill the sewage on what's really going on in Trumpworld. Everyone in the Trump White House not named Trump hopes to get out in time to get the money from a Javelin-birthed Dump-on-Trump book deal. This New York Times Magazine article from last year gave their game away.

javelin_nyt_mag.jpg

It's not at all surprising that Bolton is a Javelin client. All the anti-Trump books coming out from departed staffers are. And they're all making huge money.

Jealous much, Lou?

Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.