Press Sec Grisham Smears Bolton: Too Old To Understand Twitter

Bolton re-emerged on Twitter this week and charged that his absence was due to the White House refusing to return access to his Twitter account.

Last night, Fox Business host Lou Dobbs lobbed a softball to Press Secretary (and obvious liar) Stephanie Grisham that all but asked her to shoot down Bolton’s accusation: “Ambassador Bolton today, with this nonsense about Twitter, wanting his dedicated, you know, handle. That was never in the possession of the White House, was it?”

Rather than refute the accusation, Grisham suggested Bolton’s “advanced age” is to blame:

GRISHAM: It was his personal account that he continued to use while he was at the White House. I don’t know a whole lot about it but sometimes – I’ll use my father as an example. Somebody who is of an advanced age may not understand that all you have to do is contact Twitter and reset your password if you’ve forgotten it. So I’ll just leave it at that.

If your Spidey senses aren’t already tingling from Grisham’s dodgy and outright ridiculous smear about a man who has been active on Twitter for almost a decade and has more than 847,000 Twitter followers, then The New York Times should set you straight: Bolton had turned over control of his account to the White House. He was no longer able to access that account shortly after tweeting his accusation that Trump had lied about firing him. According to the Times, the White House had evidently changed his password and verifying email address.

This White House is shameless. Let's hope that Bolton womans up and tells the world more about it.