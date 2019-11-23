Press Sec Grisham Smears Bolton: Too Old To Understand Twitter

Bolton re-emerged on Twitter this week and charged that his absence was due to the White House refusing to return access to his Twitter account.
Last night, Fox Business host Lou Dobbs lobbed a softball to Press Secretary (and obvious liar) Stephanie Grisham that all but asked her to shoot down Bolton’s accusation: “Ambassador Bolton today, with this nonsense about Twitter, wanting his dedicated, you know, handle. That was never in the possession of the White House, was it?”
Rather than refute the accusation, Grisham suggested Bolton’s “advanced age” is to blame:
If your Spidey senses aren’t already tingling from Grisham’s dodgy and outright ridiculous smear about a man who has been active on Twitter for almost a decade and has more than 847,000 Twitter followers, then The New York Times should set you straight: Bolton had turned over control of his account to the White House. He was no longer able to access that account shortly after tweeting his accusation that Trump had lied about firing him. According to the Times, the White House had evidently changed his password and verifying email address.
This White House is shameless. Let's hope that Bolton womans up and tells the world more about it.