Glenn Kirschner To John Bolton: 'Woman Up'

MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner joined Ali Velshi to talk about a series of coy tweets from former Ambassador John Bolton. Bolton has been off twitter for a couple of months, apparently, and is now back on the platform, playing footsie with the idea of dropping significant information about the "backstory" of those two months. Velshi called the tweets "fun" and (hopefully) with tongue in cheek, exclaimed, "Juicy deliciousness, Glenn Kirschner." He asked Kirschner what he thought Bolton meant by these tweets.
Kirschner was neither impressed nor amused. He pointed to the fact that some very strong and powerful women lower down on the employee chain have had the fortitude and sense of duty to come forward and withstand the heat. Citing Marie Yovanovitch and Dr. Fiona Hill, Kirschner dispensed with the tired phrase "manning up" and instead told Bolton to "woman up."
Seriously. Bolton sent his employee to the NSC lawyers, but did HE go? SHE testified, but HE won't?
Velshi, because he is kind, probably, tried to give Bolton an out, saying perhaps it's cynical to assume he's just teasing the info because a forthcoming book, rather than having a good reason for not simply giving what he knows up to Congress. He asked Kirschner if there might be a good reason for Bolton to be resisting testifying before the House Intelligence Committee in the hearings. How might he handle executive privilege issues, for example? Kirschner was ready.
Woman up. It should become part of the regular lexicon. Put it into heavy rotation. Or listen to the great Betty White, who said this very thing years ago. Of course, she said it better than anyone:
Why do people say 'grow some balls?" Balls are weak and sensitive. If you wanna be tough, grow a vagina. Those things can take a pounding.
Certainly doesn't seem like John Bolton can.