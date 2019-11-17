Fox's Jeanine Pirro Heaps Praise On Trump After Surprise Visit To Walter Reed: 'He's Almost Superhuman!'

Fox propagandist Jeanine Pirro and Trump's so-called press secretary Stephanie Grisham heap praise on Dear Leader following the news that he made a surprise visit to Walter Reed hospital over the weekend.

Pirro and Grisham were both determined to knock down any rumors that there may be some issues with Trump's health.

PIRRO: But I do want to talk to you about what a lot of people are talking about on social media, and that is the president’s visit today to Walter Reed. I understand it wasn’t a scheduled annual visit. Can you tell us what it was?

GRISHAM: Yeah, absolutely. We’ve got a really busy year ahead as you can imagine, and so the president decided to go to Walter Reed and kind of get a head start with some routine checkups as part of his annual exam.

That’s all it was, it was very routine. We had a down day today, and so he made the decision to head there.

PIRRO: And there's no truth to the rumors that it was something else? Because the rumors are flying.

GRISHAM: Oh, the rumors are always flying. Absolutely not. He is as healthy as can be. I put a statement out about that. He's got more energy than anybody in the White House. That man works from 6:00 a.m. until, you know, very, very late at night. He’s doing just fine.

PIRRO: You know Stephanie, he's almost superhuman. I don’t know how anyone can deal with what he’s dealing with. It's just... I get frustrated with what’s going on in Washington. I mean, I want to throw things at the television, but I don't.