Trump Arrives At Walter Reed This Weekend For A 'Surprise' Physical

Apparently, Donald Trump had a little free time away from one of his golf courses this weekend, so he thought that he'd pop by Walter Reed and get a little head start on his annual physical.
At least, that's the story they want you to believe.
Trump, 73, made an unannounced visit Saturday afternoon to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.
"Anticipating a very busy 2020, the President is taking advantage of a free weekend here in Washington, D.C., to begin portions of his routine annual physical exam at Walter Reed," White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.
Given that there is no lie too small for this White House to tell us, the news was met with quite a bit of skepticism on social media.
And sure enough, news started dribbling out that Trump (reportedly angry and yelling last night as a result of the day's news) had chest pains.
A contributor for the Hill who writes on veterans issues and used to work for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is claiming that President Donald Trump visited Walter Reed National Medical Center due to chest discomfort. That’s a different story from the White House statement on Trump’s November 16, 2019 visit, which said Trump was undergoing “portions” of a routine annual exam.
Around midnight on the east coast, Trump himself tweeted, “Visited a great family of a young man under major surgery at the amazing Walter Reed Medical Center. Those are truly some of the best doctors anywhere in the world. Also began phase one of my yearly physical. Everything very good (great!). Will complete next year.”
Oh yeah, that's about as believable as Trump being the healthiest president ever. But writer Kurt Eichenwald warns against thinking that this is part of a plan for Trump to resign for "health reasons."