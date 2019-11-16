Trump Arrives At Walter Reed This Weekend For A 'Surprise' Physical

Apparently, Donald Trump had a little free time away from one of his golf courses this weekend, so he thought that he'd pop by Walter Reed and get a little head start on his annual physical.

At least, that's the story they want you to believe.

Trump, 73, made an unannounced visit Saturday afternoon to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. "Anticipating a very busy 2020, the President is taking advantage of a free weekend here in Washington, D.C., to begin portions of his routine annual physical exam at Walter Reed," White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

Given that there is no lie too small for this White House to tell us, the news was met with quite a bit of skepticism on social media.

So Trump is at Walter Reed, and we're expected to believe it's for a physical?



On a Saturday?



During prime golf hours for Donald?



I smell bullshit. https://t.co/7X7AgLe3nd — Cheesehead Lucy (@cheeseheadlucy) November 16, 2019

Trump's 2 previous physical exams in office were announced ahead of time by the White House and noted on his daily public schedule.

This time, the President's motorcade drove to Walter Reed unannounced, w/ reporters directed not to report the movement until arriving @ Walter Reed https://t.co/8CFAnZUQ7d — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) November 16, 2019

Many theories on Trump's sudden "physical" at Walter Reed. A given is, we all know it's not on the level. Another theory- Keep in mind that Anonymous' book "A Warning" comes out Tuesday. It would be very Trumpian to have another fake physical teed up to counter what's in the book — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) November 16, 2019

If Trump is getting a physical in an unnannounced detour to Walter Reed, then Don Jr made it into Penn legitimately because of his brains. — Eric Schmeltzer 🇺🇸 (@JustSchmeltzer) November 16, 2019

WH medical facilities are not equipped to remove Lindsey Graham who is stuck up trump’s ass. Only Walter Reed can do this extreme procedure https://t.co/P9mNw571XT — downsized (@joebillharrison) November 17, 2019

An annual physical takes about 30 minutes to complete.



The commute from the White House to Walter Reed is 35-40 minutes. Let's say 25 minutes for a motorcade with a police escort.



Trump is traveling an hour, roundtrip, to Walter Reed to do "portions" of a 30 min. checkup?

2 options: Trump had a sudden health issue arise, which is why the trip to Walter Reed was previously unannounced.



...or @WhiteHouse & @PressSec are so incompetent they had no idea surprise visits to MDs by presidents automatically lead to public belief that something is wrong. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) November 16, 2019

A fat 73 yo who consumes only fast food and doesn't exercise doesn't just randomly go to a hospital for a "partial physical" on a Saturday. Something happened. https://t.co/UNnnJWNj3z — Kyle Smith (@themadtrill) November 17, 2019

And sure enough, news started dribbling out that Trump (reportedly angry and yelling last night as a result of the day's news) had chest pains.

A contributor for the Hill who writes on veterans issues and used to work for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is claiming that President Donald Trump visited Walter Reed National Medical Center due to chest discomfort. That’s a different story from the White House statement on Trump’s November 16, 2019 visit, which said Trump was undergoing “portions” of a routine annual exam. Around midnight on the east coast, Trump himself tweeted, “Visited a great family of a young man under major surgery at the amazing Walter Reed Medical Center. Those are truly some of the best doctors anywhere in the world. Also began phase one of my yearly physical. Everything very good (great!). Will complete next year.”

Oh yeah, that's about as believable as Trump being the healthiest president ever. But writer Kurt Eichenwald warns against thinking that this is part of a plan for Trump to resign for "health reasons."