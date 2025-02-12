Happy Birthday, Abe

on February 12, 1809, Abraham Lincoln was born
By John AmatoFebruary 12, 2025

The man who ended slavery in America, Abraham LIncoln was born on this day two hundred and sixteen years ago.

History:

Lincoln, one of America’s most admired presidents, grew up a member of a poor family in Kentucky and Indiana. He attended school for only one year, but thereafter read on his own in a continual effort to improve his mind. As an adult, he lived in Illinois and performed a variety of jobs including stints as a postmaster, surveyor and shopkeeper, before entering politics.

He served in the Illinois legislature from 1834 to 1842 and in Congress from 1847-1849, and then became an attorney. In 1842, Lincoln married Mary Todd; together, the pair raised four sons.

Just for fun here's the list of coincidences between Lincoln and Kennedy that MAGA/QAnon probably believe there is some conspiracy behind both assassinations.

We all know someone who is very jealous of Lincoln.

Open thread me buckoos.

Discussion

