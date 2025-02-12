Lawrence: Elon Showed The World That 'Trump Is Not The Boss Of Me'

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explained that Donald is distracting us by claiming to take over Gaza, Greenland, and Canada. O'Donnell nailed it as the optics of the event put Donald at the children's table as Musk took control of the moment of the Executive Order signing event at the White House.

"That is the nonsense that Donald Trump throws out there to try to distract the news media from what he really is doing, which includes literally taking away food from starving babies, from starving children, from starving grandparents," he said. "And the person that is helping him do that stood over Trump in the White House today, thereby delivering a picture of presidential subservience the likes we have never seen."

"The most powerless image of a President of the United States ever," he continued. "Created by a camera. There it is in that shot."

"Elon Musk is doing everything he possibly can to tell the world without saying a word that Donald Trump is not the boss of me."

The Last Word host said that Musk spoke 3,666 words while defending the work of DOGE, compared to Trump’s 2,487 words.

Former Vice President Mike Pence “never had a day like that in the Oval Office with Donald Trump,” O’Donnell said.

Vice President JD Vance “will never have a day like that in the Oval Office with Donald Trump because Donald Trump is the boss of JD Vance,” he added.

To prove O'Donnell's point on starving children, the White House has fired the USAID inspector general, Paul Martin, after his office's blistering report on the consequences of Trump's aid pause. The report warns that nearly $500 million in food aid is at risk of spoilage as it sits in ports, ships, and warehouses after funding for USAID was paused.

And yet, during Elon's Executive Order signing event, he claimed to be transparent. We know that's not true. A lot of what the dipshit billionaire said was a lie.