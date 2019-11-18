WATCH: Apparent Rush To Take Trump To Walter Reed

Lots of speculation today as video emerges of Donald Trump getting into his motorcade to head to Walter Reed Army Hospital for what the so-called White House calls a "routine" physical.

The so-called president appears to be holding a folder of some kind and is not wearing a tie. He appears from this distance to be in a hurry, and disheveled.

The theories range from this being a show to prepare the public for a medical resignation, to a plea for sympathy over the very bad week of Congressional testimony and Roger Stone's conviction.

Trump has zero public events today, and may or may not be tweeting from the White House. (No one has video confirmation of his return to 1600.)

What is certain is, no one believes any single statement from the White House. Sad!

Of course, Fox News' Jeanine Pirro attributes the speed at which he was taken to the hospital to his "super human" abilities.