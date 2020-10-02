UPDATED: Trump Airlifted To Walter Reed On Marine One

Just 24 hours after his COVID diagnosis was made public, Donald Trump was rushed to Walter Reed Hospital in Bethesda, MD via helicopter. This is a 15-minute drive normally, so being airlifted is unusual, to say the least. Clearly, we are not being told the truth about the severity of his condition.
The White House is officially saying that he will be there for a few days as a "precaution" but this sounds more dramatic than that, especially since the White House has a full time medical unit and is capable of treating a significant amount of medical issues on site.
Earlier today we were also informed that Trump was given a highly experimental drug called a polyclonal antibody drug, which Dr. Eric Ding had comments on:
Now, just hours later, he is being rushed to Walter Reed?
We'll update this post as news warrants.
UPDATE: (Karoli) Orchestrated like a fine Broadway play, Donald Trump held media in a stage of breathless anticipation for over an hour before Donald Trump boarded Marine One under his own steam. The video of that is at the top.
Before he left, he recorded a nice video tweet for everyone.
It was all carefully orchestrated to let him bask in the single-minded media's attention.
Time for Friday cocktails and dinner. Further updates will come from my fellow editors or the author of this post.