Huh, Trump's Numbers Crashing With Latino Voters

Watching your neighbors get dragged off by the Gestapo just might be having an effect, but mostly, it's the economy.
By Susie MadrakJune 4, 2025

After Latino voters moved toward President Donald Trump in November, a new in-depth survey of this demographic shows their support for him could be breaking, according to polling shared first with POLITICO.

Throughout the president’s first few months in office, his favorability among Latinos is crashing, especially among independents and women, according to a new poll conducted by Global Strategy Group and commissioned by Somos Votantes, a Democratic-leaning group that focuses on Latinos.

Among independents, Trump’s approval dropped from 43 percent in February to 29 percent in May. Overall, his approval among Latinos dropped from 43 percent to 39 percent. The poll surveyed 800 Hispanic/Latino registered voters nationwide between May 8 and May 18 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percent.

The Latinos surveyed were also increasingly negative on Trump’s handling of the economy, with just 38 percent of those surveyed holding a positive view. Among independents, that figure drops to 26 percent, and among women it’s at 30 percent.

CA GOP about to lose all goodwill they earned in 2024 in the Latino community.

If the polling stays like this, they’re going to lose seats in 2026.

Nationally, Latino voters disapprove of Trump by about 60-40. CA Latino vote is much more liberal than the national Latino vote though…

Vance Ulrich (@vanceulrich.bsky.social) 2025-06-03T21:39:07.356Z

More bad polling for President Trump: The same Latino voters who helped him beat Kamala Harris now strongly disapprove.

15% of Latinos who voted for Trump completely disapprove of his presidential actions—a whopping 66% of all Latino voters also believe that his “actions are going too far."

The New Republic (@newrepublic.com) 2025-05-19T13:46:10.204Z

Polling Consensus: Latino Voters Part of American Majority Recoiling from Trump Mass Deportation Overreach, Supporting Balanced Immigration Solutions americasvoice.org/press_releas... via @AmericasVoice

Erika Andiola (@erikaandiola.bsky.social) 2025-05-20T00:04:34.304Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon