Trump's Treatment Drug Can Cause 'Steroid Induced Psychosis,' Doctor Says

Was hopping in a car to wave at your supporters the act of a sane man?
By Susie Madrak
31 min ago by Susie Madrak
Wolf Blitzer had on Dr. Megan Ranney last night to talk about the pharmaceutical stew Trump is ingesting.

"So the president is on a very complex regimen of medications right now," she said.

"Two of them, remdesivir and dexamethasone, are medications that we give in our hospital even in our emergency department with really sick patients with covid-19. We reserve them for the seriously ill patients. The third medication, Regeron, is something that very few of us have experience with. It's only used in a clinical trial and to my knowledge, there's no studies and nobody with experience that have given them all three together.

"Many have potential side affects for the liver and heart and covid-19 can cause problems itself. And the dexamethasone is known to have mental health side effects. It can cause psychosis, it can cause delirium and mania, many of us, you would never want to say the president is experiencing steroid induced psychosis. But it's concerning to see the activity in the wake of the deadly disease diagnosis."

Delirium? Mania, you say?

Here's a few of Trump's tweets this morning:

So the big question is, if Trump was suffering from mania and psychosis, HOW WOULD WE KNOW?

