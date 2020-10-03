Trump's Doctor Gives Update On His Condition

Donald Trump's physician, Dr. Conley, updated the media and the public regarding his condition after his COVID diagnosis from 2 days ago. As a reminder, Trump was airlifted to Walter Reed on Friday evening as a "precaution," and he was also given a dose of an untested experimental drug earlier in the day.

Initially the White House said Trump's case was "mild," but others described it as "moderate," and some reporting gives even more alarming details.

Trump adviser said there is reason for concern about Trump's health tonight. "This is serious," the source said. The source went on to describe Trump as very tired, very fatigued, and having some trouble breathing. WH officials continue to say Trump will be fine. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 2, 2020

After admission to Walter Reed, he was also placed on Remdesivir therapy, according to a statement put out by Trump's doctors.

Here is the LATEST UPDATE as of Saturday at 11:40 am:

- Dr Conley says Trump is doing "very well."

- Dr Conley says Trump was diagnosed 72 hours ago.

- Thursday he had a cough, fatigue, and nasal congestion.

- Another doctor said Trump is getting "standard multidisciplinary care."

- They are monitoring for other complications from COVID or medications.

- Cardiac, liver and kidney function is normal.

- He is NOT on oxygen, and is not having difficulty walking around, but they keep saying he is not on oxygen TODAY, and won't comment on yesterday. When asked numerous times, the doctor smiles and says, "He is not on oxygen TODAY."

- He received the special antibody treatment 48 hours ago, which is odd, because they said he got it 24 hours ago.

- Last night he got Remdesivir, and he will take it for 5 days.

- The doctors' focus is to get him to eat and drink and walk.

- Trump has no fever anymore.

- There is no date for discharge.

- They refuse to say when his last negative negative test was - odd.

- He is NOT on hydroxychloroquine, the drug that Trump has touted as a miracle cure for MONTHS - LOL.

NOTE: Although Trump's inaction, science denial and failure to follow basic CDC recommendations contributed to the deaths of 207,000 innocent Americans, we wish all those infected at the Ramming Amy Coney Barrett To SCOTUS SuperSpreader Event recover enough that they can lose their upcoming elections and face trial for their many crimes.

We will update this post as more news breaks!