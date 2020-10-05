Politics
Trump Gasps For Breath During His Mussolini Balcony Return To The White House

Donald Trump expected to return to throngs of cheering fans after a 4 days stay at Walter Reed following his COVID diagnosis.
By Red Painter
2 hours ago
Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID on Thursday night and was airlifted to Walter Reed on Friday night.

Now 3 days later he is so antsy that he demanded to be released, racing back to the White House - WHILE STILL CONTAGIOUS.

He decided to take this chance to make a dramatic exit from Walter Reed through the double gold doors and then walked up some steps to the front of the White House...and took his mask off in front of staff. But the thing that was most obvious was how labored Trump's breathing is:

Gasping for air.

How long until Trump is rushed back to Walter Reed? Days? Hours?

Meanwhile, here is Joy Reid putting everything in perspective:

2 hours ago
This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

