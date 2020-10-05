Trump Gasps For Breath During His Mussolini Balcony Return To The White House

Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID on Thursday night and was airlifted to Walter Reed on Friday night.

Now 3 days later he is so antsy that he demanded to be released, racing back to the White House - WHILE STILL CONTAGIOUS.

He decided to take this chance to make a dramatic exit from Walter Reed through the double gold doors and then walked up some steps to the front of the White House...and took his mask off in front of staff. But the thing that was most obvious was how labored Trump's breathing is:

Only days into his diagnosis, the first thing President Trump does when he gets back to the White House is take his mask off. pic.twitter.com/kyqvHcSbIl — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 5, 2020

Gasping for air.

Trump looks like he is gasping for air pic.twitter.com/4k2v4Jxlir — Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) October 5, 2020

The President doesn’t look well pic.twitter.com/lEYeHrEKMz — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 5, 2020

In the close ups now you see Trump has trouble breathing, taking air in through his mouth.



He's not doing a rally for a while. — Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) October 5, 2020

I've seen fish dying on the side of a river breathing easier than trump is. — Niborobin (@Niborobin55) October 5, 2020

“A humbling Herman Cain/coronavirus timeline:



6/24: Attends Trump rally, maskless

7/2: Tests positive for Covid-19

7/10: Says he’s improving

7/15: Says his doctors seem happy

7/27: Says he’s really getting better

7/30: Dies” — Marijan (@samosvijet) October 5, 2020

How long until Trump is rushed back to Walter Reed? Days? Hours?

Meanwhile, here is Joy Reid putting everything in perspective: