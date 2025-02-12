Republican Unveils Bill To Rename Greenland 'Red, White, & Blueland'

Another craven Republican who can't wait to kiss Trump's ass. Why do they keep doing it? Because it gets them attention and Trump likes it, that's why. The people of Georgia's 1st district need to do better than this asshole.

Source: The Independent

A GOP congressman has announced new legislation to bolster Donald Trump’s efforts to take over Greenland, while also giving the autonomous Danish territory a new name: “Red, White, and Blueland.”

The president has recently escalated calls to purchase Greenland for national security purposes, despite Denmark insisting the Arctic island is not for sale.

On Tuesday, Georgia Representative Buddy Carter unveiled the Red, White, and Blueland Act of 2025 to apparently help America’s “negotiator-in-chief” acquire the region.

Giving a six-month deadline, the proposed bill would direct the secretary of the interior team to ensure federal paperwork gets updated to the Stars and Stripes-inspired new name.

“America is back and will soon be bigger than ever with the addition of Red, White, and Blueland,” Carter said in a statement to the New York Post.

“President Trump has correctly identified the purchase of what is now Greenland as a national security priority, and we will proudly welcome its people to join the freest nation to ever exist when our negotiator-in-chief inks this monumental deal.”