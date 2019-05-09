Trump To Welcome World Series Champion Boston Red 'Socks' To White House

A few days after manager Alex Cora announced he wouldn't attend this event, citing Trump's offensive statements about Puerto Rico, and none of Boston's players of color would be attending a ceremony to honor the 2018 World Series champions, this happened.

The Boston Red Sox have been known by that nickname since 1908.

Source: Boston Globe



White House officials misspelled the name of the Red Sox in an announcement about the 2018 World Series championship team visiting Washington D.C. to meet with President Trump on Thursday. On a page listing upcoming “Live” events to be streamed online from the White House, the announcement about the team’s arrival called the team the “Socks,” instead of Sox. “President Trump Welcomes the 2018 World Series Champions The Boston Red Socks to the White House,” the statement read. The announcement leads to the White House’s official YouTube page, where the event will be broadcast. The name of the team was also spelled wrong on that page.