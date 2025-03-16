Ron Johnson: F**k The Veterans

Veterans are already feeling the effects of the decimation of the VA, but Senator Ron Johnson says it's all in their imagination.
Ron Johnson: F**k The Veterans
Credit: DonkeyHotey
By Chris capper LiebenthalMarch 16, 2025

After President Elmo and Felonia took their chainsaws to the Department of Veteran Affairs, it didn't take long for the effects to be felt at the Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee:

Under a contingency plan created by the VA, effective immediately, hospital staff were asked to retrieve medical instruments and supplies from the basement instead of relying on the well-stocked units within their wing usually managed by supply technicians.

It's the latest squeeze of an already-depleted team of caregivers, employees say, and increases the risk of delayed patient care.

When Senator Ron Johnson, who likes to make a big deal of pretending to care about veterans, especially near election time, shrugged the whole thing off as just being some report and that it wasn't really happening:

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican, dismissed the VA's planned layoffs of as many as 83,000 workers in a Wednesday morning WisPolitics event near the U.S. Capitol as "just a report" and said the cuts haven't yet happened. Instead, Johnson suggested bipartisan support for the VA and veterans is strong — to the point that it has bloated the workforce.

“Everybody — bipartisan basis — will vote for (funding for veterans) to the point where we overfund it,” Johnson said. He said the VA “is not a particularly efficient organization.”

“One thing you don’t have to worry about being underfunded is support for veterans,” Johnson said. “Doesn’t happen.” He said the VA receives substantial funding and insisted that is not going to change.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat, said in a Tuesday press release the Trump administration's assertion that cutting 83,000 VA employees will have no impact on veterans' care and benefits is "blatantly dishonest."

It's truly pathetic when a US Senator cares more for Russian aristocrats than United States veterans.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon