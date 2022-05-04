Ron Johnson Says It 'May Be True' COVID Vaccines Cause AIDS

Senator Ron Johnson is more concerned about how COVID-19 vaccine misinformation is presented, than how absurd the misinformation and disinformation actually is.
By Chris capper LiebenthalMay 4, 2022

It is no secret that Ron Johnson is an antivaxxer and has been one of the biggest sources of anti-vaccine misinformation. RoJo has spread various "alternative treatments" for COVID-19 including Ivermectin and gargling with mouthwash. He has also spread misinformation about the effects of the vaccines, accusing it of creating all sorts of sicknesses and ailments but never ever accusing it of working as it was designed to do.

Naturally, because of the absolute foolishness of RoJo ill-informed statements, he attracts a wide variety of ill-informed fools around him. The latest is fellow antivaxxer Attorney Todd Callender, who in a video interview with RoJo, claimed that the COVID vaccines cause AIDS and that Dr. Fauci and others should be put on trial for purposely giving people AIDS.

RoJo quickly confronted him, not for the utter falseness of such an inane statement, but merely on how it was presented:

“Let me challenge you there. That’s way down the road,” Johnson replied. “I mean, you gotta do one step at a time. Everything you say may be true, OK, but right now the public views the vaccines as largely safe and effective, that vaccine injuries are rare and mild. That’s the narrative, that’s what the vast majority of the public accepts. So until we get a larger percentage of the population with their eyes open to ‘woah, these vaccine injuries are real, why?’ You know, it’s gotta be step by step. You can’t leap to crimes against humanity. You can’t leap to another Nuremberg trial.”

RoJo's spokesperson quickly jumped to his defense by quickly lying for him:

Johnson spokesperson Alexa Henning said in a statement, “To be clear, the Senator has never stated nor does believe that the vaccine causes HIV. Someone else brought it up on the call and the senator pushed back on his claim.”

No, Ms Henning, he did not do any of those things. He did not deny that the vaccine causes HIV. Nor did he push back on the false claim by Callender. Again, all RoJo did was give a quick tutorial on how to lie to the public.

