Alicublog: Roy Edroso breaks it down, including the anti-empaths.

Tom Dispatch: How to resist this fresh hell.

Letters from an American: Political historian Heather Cox Richardson on the recent continuing resolution on the budget.

Robert Reich: A personal remembrance of Alan Simpson.

Jen Sorensen: An ill wind of change.

The Bloggess: The HOA really hates us, I think.

