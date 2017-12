Red lights flashing at the White House. What's going on? We're checking on it . @wsvn pic.twitter.com/8UncIP9uGB

It was back in late May that we learned about the flashing red lights in the White House, and we never did find out what was going on.

Twitter supplied some alternative narratives:

Strange red lights in the White House... pic.twitter.com/elOtdxaCyG — Fred Coppersmith (@unrealfred) May 29, 2017

Flashing red lights at The White House...just great. Who fed Bannon after midnight? https://t.co/AKjzmxfDgk — Drew Gibson (@SuppressThis) May 29, 2017

@th3j35t3r DON'T LAUGH. THOSE FLASHING RED LIGHTS IN WHITE HOUSE TONIGHT = https://t.co/yInCycq3FE THERE IT IS FOLKS — TommyRulz (@tbond111) May 29, 2017

@Millennial_Dems It's a distress call, I think it might be Melania. — DevEvo - 🍷 (@EvaDiva88021503) May 29, 2017

If I had to go with any of these, I'd pick the Alzheimer's treatment. What do you think?