Snowbird Of The Year Crookie Award: Ted Cruz

When it comes to fleeing the cold, nobody does it like Ted “Cancun Cruz,” who took off for a luxury tropical vacation, while his constituents were literally freezing to death - and then blamed his daughters!
By NewsHound EllenDecember 24, 2021

Yes, it takes a special man to turn his back on the people he gets paid to serve in the middle of a power crisis during deadly cold. But Cancun Cruz was more than up to the job. After getting caught, Cruz flew back to Houston and pretended he had just tried to be a good father:

CRUZ: Well, Texas is going through horrific storms and millions of Texans have lost power, lost heat, have been hurting and our family was among them. We had no heat and no power and yesterday, my daughters asked if they could take a trip with friends and Heidi and I agreed, so I flew down with them last night, dropped them off here and now I’m headed back to Texas and back, continuing to work, to try to get the power on. What’s happening in Texas is unacceptable and a lot of Texans are hurting.

Forgive me if I save a Father of the Year award for someone more deserving. But this Snowbird Crookie has Cruz’s name all over it.

2021_crookie_award_2.jpeg

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue