Hypocrite Cruz Decries 'Elites' Who Use Private Security

Ted is number one among Republicans for using private security. Since Oct 2020, he's spent almost $500,000, according to federal disclosures.
By Ed ScarceJune 2, 2022

The Harvard-educated Cruz, who lives in a gated community, and has a net worth of around $44mil, spoke out at the recent NRA convention against liberal "elites" who advocate for gun control but live in gated communities and hire private security. Strangely enough, he is the number #1 user of bodyguards among Republicans in Congress, spending more even than Ultra MAGA Marjorie Taylor Greene. So much so in fact that "the Atlas Glinn website features a photo of a security detail guarding Cruz in a parade car." He's literally the poster child for using private security among members of Congress.

Source: Daily Beast

When Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) went before the National Rifle Association’s annual gathering on Friday, he spoke about liberal “elites” who advocate for gun control while hiding behind “private security.”

But the irony of Cruz making that statement is that it’s actually Cruz himself who spends the most on private bodyguards among Republicans in Congress.

Since October 2020, the Cruz campaign has paid Houston-area executive protection firm Atlas Glinn nearly half a million dollars to protect himself and his family—$499,661, almost all of it in monthly lump sums averaging around $30,000, according to federal disclosures. (The Atlas Glinn website features a photo of a security detail guarding Cruz in a parade car.)

