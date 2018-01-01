Malcolm Nance Wins A 2017 Crookie Good Guy Award!

After the shocking and suspicious victory of Trump in 2016, many of us sought solace and comfort anywhere we could. Nothing made sense and we all knew there was some rat fckery afoot behind this success for such undeserving, horrible criminals. Oddly enough, Malcolm Nance, once a self-proclaimed Conservative, is one of our best resistance champions.

The tireless founder of TAPSTRI knows the difference between foreign and domestic enemies. Nance has a wealth of material facts that confirm that this Trump-Russia scandal is not an internal fight between Dems and Reps. It is an attack by a hostile foreign power on our Democracy. Period.

Nance is a former United States Navy senior chief petty officer specializing in naval cryptology. He is also an author of several books on the Middle East, terrorism and of course, the Russians' well-established network that attempts to hack elections worldwide. He knows many languages, such as Chinese, Russian and Arabic. He takes no crap from anyone and quashes stupid right-wing nonsense with brilliant brevity.

As a guy who spent his entire career working with Muslim Intelligence agencies & Special Operations allies to kill Muslim terrorists & topple despots I say this with sincerity ... you’re an idiot#عيد ميلاد سعيد https://t.co/HnIAPNyuLZ — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) December 25, 2017

Malcolm Nance's book The Plot To Hack America provided much needed validation to our suspicions that 2016 wasn't an American election after all.



READ: My Spy Thriller-paced book. How Russian Intelligence Hacked the 2016 Election to elect Donald Trump President. https://t.co/J3WU24iGIs — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) October 6, 2016

Nance is at his best on The Stephanie Miller Show, where he is a weekly guest. He's also been a regular on AM Joy as well as many other MSNBC programs.

"I don't think they are aware that what they're doing is taking a step toward obstruction of justice by saying they want to purge the FBI..." @MalcolmNance #AMJoy pic.twitter.com/6pE69CnCV5 — La Femme Nikita (@nicolenavega) December 30, 2017

Nance poses a threat to the Reich wingers who are attempting to put the kibosh on this Russia-collusion topic, as evidenced by the Breitbart efforts to discredit him. Here's Nance on Real Time confronting one of Breitbart's slime.

The 'woodchipper of justice' is how Mr. Nance refers to the Mueller investigation, as it is unstoppable. Mueller's investigation will proceed to its conclusion, despite the efforts to kill it by Trump and his Republican cohorts.

Nance's knowledge of how these investigations play out has helped me and many others through many a dark day of despair where we fear these Republican monsters will get away with their treachery.