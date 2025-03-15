C&L's Late Nite Music Club: Lola Young - Messy

I know a lot of people who suffer from ADHD and it's not fun.

I came across Lola's song and loved it.

Lola Young explained the inspiration for the song to Jimmy Fallon.

Discussing the inspiration behind the viral song with Jimmy Fallon, Lola said: "It's been speculated that it's about my parents. It's massively about some close family but it's a combination. It's more about myself, I am too messy. I've never held a broom in my life. Everything in my life is a mess so it's a very fitting track." She then added: "I recently got diagnosed with severe ADHD. It's been very hard but complex. It's just about the complexities of how I feel about myself and, on top of that, narcissistic men unfortunately."

'Cause I'm too messy

And then I'm too fucking clean

You told me, "Get a job"

And you ask where the hell I've been

And I'm too perfect

'Til I open my big mouth

I want to be me

Is that not allowed?

And I'm too clever

And then I'm too fucking dumb

You hate it when I cry

Unless it's that time of the month

And I'm too perfect

'Til I show you that I'm not

A thousand people I could be for you

And you hate the fucking lot

You hate the fucking lot

You hate the fucking lot

