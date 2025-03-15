C&L's Late Nite Music Club: Lola Young - Messy

I love this song.
By John AmatoMarch 15, 2025

I know a lot of people who suffer from ADHD and it's not fun.

I came across Lola's song and loved it.

Lola Young explained the inspiration for the song to Jimmy Fallon.

Discussing the inspiration behind the viral song with Jimmy Fallon, Lola said: "It's been speculated that it's about my parents. It's massively about some close family but it's a combination. It's more about myself, I am too messy. I've never held a broom in my life. Everything in my life is a mess so it's a very fitting track."

She then added: "I recently got diagnosed with severe ADHD. It's been very hard but complex. It's just about the complexities of how I feel about myself and, on top of that, narcissistic men unfortunately."

'Cause I'm too messy
And then I'm too fucking clean
You told me, "Get a job"
And you ask where the hell I've been
And I'm too perfect
'Til I open my big mouth
I want to be me
Is that not allowed?
And I'm too clever
And then I'm too fucking dumb
You hate it when I cry
Unless it's that time of the month
And I'm too perfect
'Til I show you that I'm not
A thousand people I could be for you
And you hate the fucking lot
You hate the fucking lot
You hate the fucking lot

Know anyone with ADHD?

Open thread away

Discussion

