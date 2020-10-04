White House Sends Out Photos Showing Trump Signing Blank Piece Of Paper At Walter Reed

The White House released photos of Trump supposedly "hard at work" in Walter Reed hospital, but they appear to be nothing more than a badly done PR stunt.
Trump was seen heading out to Walter Reed around 6:30pm eastern time on Friday, and did not take questions from reporters.
On Saturday, Trump and his allies released a video and several photos meant to downplay the seriousness of his condition and assure the public that he's still attending to his duties as president even though he's hospitalized.
As Jon Ostrower reported on Twitter, the photos appear to have been taken about ten minutes apart around 8:30 eastern time on Saturday, Oct. 3rd.
But, as White House correspondent Andrew Weinberg pointed out, when you zoom in on one of the photos, Trump appears to be signing nothing more than a blank piece of paper:
Like everything else we've come to expect from this White House, it's all theater. Given the number of lies that have already been told about when he may have contracted the virus, and just how serious his condition actually is, we'll probably have to rely on leaks or more "anonymous sources" to find out anything resembling the truth about his health and what treatment he's undergoing.