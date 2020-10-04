Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

White House Sends Out Photos Showing Trump Signing Blank Piece Of Paper At Walter Reed

The White House released photos of Trump supposedly "hard at work" in Walter Reed hospital this Saturday, but close ups of the images show he's just signing a blank piece of paper.
By Heather
White House Sends Out Photos Showing Trump Signing Blank Piece Of Paper At Walter Reed
Image from: Jon Ostrower

The White House released photos of Trump supposedly "hard at work" in Walter Reed hospital, but they appear to be nothing more than a badly done PR stunt.

Trump was seen heading out to Walter Reed around 6:30pm eastern time on Friday, and did not take questions from reporters.

On Saturday, Trump and his allies released a video and several photos meant to downplay the seriousness of his condition and assure the public that he's still attending to his duties as president even though he's hospitalized.

As Jon Ostrower reported on Twitter, the photos appear to have been taken about ten minutes apart around 8:30 eastern time on Saturday, Oct. 3rd.

But, as White House correspondent Andrew Weinberg pointed out, when you zoom in on one of the photos, Trump appears to be signing nothing more than a blank piece of paper:

Like everything else we've come to expect from this White House, it's all theater. Given the number of lies that have already been told about when he may have contracted the virus, and just how serious his condition actually is, we'll probably have to rely on leaks or more "anonymous sources" to find out anything resembling the truth about his health and what treatment he's undergoing.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.