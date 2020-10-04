White House Sends Out Photos Showing Trump Signing Blank Piece Of Paper At Walter Reed

The White House released photos of Trump supposedly "hard at work" in Walter Reed hospital, but they appear to be nothing more than a badly done PR stunt.

Trump was seen heading out to Walter Reed around 6:30pm eastern time on Friday, and did not take questions from reporters.

Here's the video of Trump leaving the White House and boarding Marine One to head to Walter Reed hospital. He did not talk to reporters. pic.twitter.com/w31L1uSxSq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 2, 2020

On Saturday, Trump and his allies released a video and several photos meant to downplay the seriousness of his condition and assure the public that he's still attending to his duties as president even though he's hospitalized.

President @realDonaldTrump working away — in his conference room at Walter Reed Medical Center. pic.twitter.com/cSwbiyF1Ws — Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) October 4, 2020

Where we’re at is the White House sending out photos of the president working to reassure people: pic.twitter.com/IOMTpYRB8y — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) October 4, 2020

Nothing can stop him from working for the American people. RELENTLESS! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2ZSat782qe — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 4, 2020

As Jon Ostrower reported on Twitter, the photos appear to have been taken about ten minutes apart around 8:30 eastern time on Saturday, Oct. 3rd.

The photos released by the WH tonight of the president working at Walter Reed were taken 10 minutes apart at 5:25:59 pm and 5:35:40 pm ET Saturday, according to the EXIF data embedded in both @AP wire postings that were shared by the White House this evening. pic.twitter.com/EzeqIkGdf7 — Jon Ostrower (@jonostrower) October 4, 2020

I’m sitting in Seattle and the timezone adjusted on the AP site by three hours, so 8:xx ET, rather. The time between the photos and the EXIF stamp on the AP wire is still 10 min apart. — Jon Ostrower (@jonostrower) October 4, 2020

But, as White House correspondent Andrew Weinberg pointed out, when you zoom in on one of the photos, Trump appears to be signing nothing more than a blank piece of paper:

NEW: The White House has released these photos which purport to show @realDonaldTrump "at work" at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. pic.twitter.com/vSRcH7o2Hq — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) October 4, 2020

ZOOM: @realDonaldTrump appears to be signing his name to a blank sheet of paper in this photo. pic.twitter.com/xlNX24CXn4 — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) October 4, 2020

Like everything else we've come to expect from this White House, it's all theater. Given the number of lies that have already been told about when he may have contracted the virus, and just how serious his condition actually is, we'll probably have to rely on leaks or more "anonymous sources" to find out anything resembling the truth about his health and what treatment he's undergoing.