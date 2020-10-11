Should We Believe The Superman Story?

What The New York Times reports this Saturday is mind-boggling:

In several phone calls last weekend from the presidential suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Mr. Trump shared an idea he was considering: When he left the hospital, he wanted to appear frail at first when people saw him, according to people with knowledge of the conversations. But underneath his button-down dress shirt, he would wear a Superman T-shirt, which he would reveal as a symbol of strength when he ripped open the top layer. He ultimately did not go ahead with the stunt.

Is this true? Would Trump do this?

Well, he did it on Twitter in February:

Last November, Trump posted a photoshopped image of himself with the body of 'Rocky Balboa', the main protagonist of the Rocky film series.

The Rocky photo raised eyebrows as it came at the height of the impeachment inquiry against Trump.... Now, with the impeachment process over and with Trump being acquitted, the president seems to have fancied himself as another, arguably bigger superhero!

Late on Friday night, Trump posted a short video clip with photoshopped images of him as Superman. The video starts with bites from an elderly woman speaking to a Fox News journalist. The woman is quoted as saying, “I think that we need to put a cape on his back, an ‘s’ on his chest and call him Superman... No mortal man could take what he took for the last three years and two, he has done what he said he would do, and he’s still doing it."

Not surprisingly, the video is complete with orchestra music very similar to the theme music of the Superman movie series of the 1980s.