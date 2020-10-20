Politics
Comments

GOP In Disarray! Trump Plots Retribution On 'Disloyal' Senators After Election

As Republican Senators attempt to build a lifeboat away from Trump's Titanic (#BurnTheLifeboats), Trump plans...REVENGE!!!
By Frances Langum
Image from: @bluegal (Composite)

The quote of the week is from Senator John Cornyn of Texas, who may very well lose his seat this year.

Cornyn initially described his relationship with Trump as “maybe like a lot of women who get married and think they’re going to change their spouse, and that doesn’t usually work out very well.”

Building a lifeboat to sail away from the Trump Titanic is what they're ALL trying to do. "I disagreed with the president privately." Give me a break.

Burn the lifeboats.

And now we hear from The Daily Beast that Trump is plotting...REVENGE!!!

Over the past few weeks, Donald Trump and his allies have kept close tabs on prominent conservatives the president believes are gearing up to throw him under the bus in the event he loses his bid for re-election.

Two individuals who have spoken to Trump say the president has expressed suspicion that members of his own party believe he will be defeated by Joe Biden. That sense of paranoia has been fed by the president’s aides and confidants, who have flagged news coverage for him of Republican politicians either openly criticizing his conduct or else trying to distance themselves from a looming possible electoral bloodbath.

According to one of the sources with direct knowledge, the president is already contemplating retribution.

Remember, the Republican Party cashed all their rebranding checks with The Tea Party after Bush. No rebranding, no "I'm an independent Constitutional conservative who never liked the tweeting." We on the Left refuse to leave the door open for Josh Hawley and Tom Cotton to be elected and worse than Trump on immigration and healthcare.

h/t Tengrain and ICMS

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

