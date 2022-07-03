Mike Lee Says Dems 'Hate Democracy' After He Plots To Overturn 2020 Election

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) claimed on Sunday that Democrats who disagree with Supreme Court must "hate democracy" despite the fact that he lobbied to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
During an interview on Fox News, Lee lashed out at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) after she said that a Supreme Court ruling against the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was "catastrophic" for "the sake of the planet."

"This begs the question," Lee responded. "Why do they hate democracy? Why do they hate allowing people to elect their own representatives to make laws? That's really what we're dealing with here."

"What is so offensive to them about the idea of having laws enacted by lawmakers who are elected by the people," he continued. "It's as though they hate the democratic process itself."

Earlier this year, the House Select Committee on Jan. 6 released text messages showing how Lee lobbied to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election after Donald Trump lost.

