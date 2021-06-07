Mike Lindell Claims SCOTUS Will Overturn 2020 Election 9-0

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell claimed on his social media platform that he's uncovered proof that China hacked the 2020 presidential election using Dominion and when Supreme Court looks at his evidence they will vote to overturn the election.

Many MAGA supporters believe China has actually infiltrated the entire country (including all of the judges that refused to hear the phony evidence of voter fraud by Rudy Giuliani and his band of liars) and the rest of us are trapped inside the Matrix. we didn't get the right pill.

Lindell focused on Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems even though he's facing a massive lawsuit of his alleged lies about those companies that directly lead to the insurrection on January 6th, 2021.

"This was a cyber attack!" Lindell exclaimed.

Lindell, claims he's hired the very best white hat hackers and they have just uncovered all the evidence he needs that China was behind Traitor Trump's downfall.

Lindell made sure to blur out the face of his expert who has suddenly found the explosive evidence of China's chicanery.

"I'm 100% sure that when this goes before the Supreme Court, it's gonna be 9 to 0. 9-0 to pull this election down, and that this was 100% attempt by China on our country through these machines," Lindell crowed.

The entire video is 26 minutes long. Good luck getting through it.

It's a pipe dream and a fantasy, but still. How would the Supreme Court ever see supposed damning evidence? Maybe he's selling a lot of pillows to the cultists. And getting lots of publicity for himself, no matter how bad.

Grifters gotta grift.

Maybe Ginni Thomas will show it to Clarence and push him to make all of the Supreme Court follow along.