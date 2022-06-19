Mike Lee Volunteers To Talk With Jan. 6 Committee About Election Texts

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) on Sunday volunteered to speak with the Jan. 6 Select Committee over text messages he sent to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows about overturning the 2020 election.
By DavidJune 19, 2022

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) on Sunday volunteered to speak with the Jan. 6 Select Committee over text messages he sent to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows about overturning the 2020 election.

During an interview on
Fox News Sunday guest host Shannon Bream asked Lee about the criticism he has received for pursuing an alternate slate of electors that would reject the election of Joe Biden.

"First of all, I knew how bad Joe Biden would be as president," Lee said, defending his text messages. "I knew what a disaster he would be in the Oval Office."

"And there was some uncertainty in the wake of the election," he continued. "As we approached the end of December, there were rumors that continued to circulate suggesting that some states were going to be reallocating -- withdrawing and reallocating their electoral votes."

Lee said that he felt a responsibility to ask Meadows about the plan to overturn the election.

"I couldn't get answers," he recalled. "So I reached out to state lawmakers in various states -- not trying to influence anyone, simply trying to find out whether the rumors were true. The rumors weren't true."

Lee said that he eventually voted to certify the results of the 2020 election.

Bream asked Lee if he would be willing to speak to the Jan. 6 Committee about the election.

"Oh, sure," Lee said. "Look, I'd always be willing to talk if they want to talk."

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue