Texts Expose Horrifying New Levels Of Clarence And Ginni Thomas Corruption

Ginni Thomas’ texts to Mark Meadows egging on efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election should mandate that Clarence Thomas either resign or be impeached.

As The Washington Post put it, the newly revealed 29 messages, which were part of the thousands that Meadows provided to the Jan. 6th committee, “reveal an extraordinary pipeline” between Ginni Thomas and Donald Trump’s top aide “during a period when Trump and his allies were vowing to go to the Supreme Court in an effort to negate the election results.” For example:

On Nov. 10, after news organizations had projected Joe Biden the winner based on state vote totals, Thomas wrote to Meadows: “Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!...You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History.”

Meadows suddenly stopped cooperating with the Jan. 6 committee but its members and aides believe the messages “may be just a portion of the pair’s total exchanges,” the Post reports. Also, Ginni Thomas may well have texted with other top White House insiders:

On Nov. 13, she texted Meadows about her outreach to “Jared,” potentially a reference to Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior White House adviser. She wrote, “Just forwarded to yr gmail an email I sent Jared this am. Sidney Powell & improved coordination now will help the cavalry come and Fraud exposed and America saved.” The messages provided to the House select committee do not show a response by Meadows.

Although it’s horrifying to think of a Supreme Court justice’s wife working to overturn a presidential election, what’s even worse is that Justice Clarence Thomas not only failed to recuse himself from cases related to the 2020 election and its aftermath but ruled to protect his wife’s texts from being revealed:

So, @TheNewYorker reported, instead of recusing, Clarence Thomas was the only vote to block the Jan6 committee from getting Trump's papers. Mark Meadows filed a supporting brief. And Ginni's texts to Meadows were at stake. https://t.co/2oj1rX3DnC via @NewYorker — Jane Mayer (@JaneMayerNYer) March 24, 2022

So what happens now? Last we heard, Clarence Thomas was admitted to the hospital on Friday, was expected to be released “in a day or two” but remains absent from the bench – and the court has refused to provide an update. It sure looks like Thomas is hiding, rather than looking like someone who has nothing to hide.

Joy Reid discussed the situation with former U.S. prosecutor Glenn Kirschner on Thursday. “I don’t think a Hollywood script writer could come up with anything like this,” Kirschner said. But he thought Ginni Thomas may have committed a crime and should be investigated.

KIRSCHNER: I think the two natural questions, based on the reporting about this text exchange between Ginni Thomas and Mark Meadows, are, one, will the J6 committee subpoena the spouse of a sitting Supreme Court justice, or would that be viewed as some kind of third rail? I think no one is above the law. I've heard that before. Well, let's prove it by treating Ginni Thomas the way we would treat any other witness and beyond because we don't know if she's just a witness or she may have some criminal exposure for what happened on January 6th. Or what happened before with respect to organizing it, or what happened after with respect to either covering it up or giving aid and comfort to the insurrectionists which, in itself, is a crime.

Kirschner called Clarence Thomas’s failure to recuse himself “deeply unethical.”

Oh, but there’s more to it than that. Reid urged that Justice Thomas be subpoenaed, too. Unfortunately, she ran out of time before she could probe further for consequences to Clarence Thomas. But as she closed, she said, “In my opinion, it feels like a conspiracy, smells like a conspiracy. Looks like Ginni Thomas and maybe her hubby were part of it.”

It sure does.