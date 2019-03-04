Roger Stone Seems To Really Want To Go To Jail

Roger Stone really wants to go to jail for violating his gag order. Not only did he forget to tell the Judge about a book that may (probably) violate the gag order, but he has decided to tweet this photo using Instagram's "instastories" which delete after 24 hours.

New in Instagramland: Roger Stone, using Insta stories (which disappear after 24 hrs), suggests he’s being framed. pic.twitter.com/GK0tUsH4jq — Shelby Holliday (@shelbyholliday) March 3, 2019

To be clear, the gag order imposed says:

“From this moment on, the defendant may not speak publicly about the investigation or the case or any of the participants"

Roger Stone got in trouble just 2 weeks ago for another posting on Instagram which featured Judge Amy Berman Jackson with crosshairs next to it.

Now he is tempting fate AGAIN with Instagram. It appears he is trying to surpass Paul Manafort as the dumbest idiot in this entire story (so far). Is this the final straw before Stone ends up in jail?