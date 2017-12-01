WATCH: Shouts Of 'Lock Him Up!' As Flynn Leaves Courthouse

As Mike Flynn exited the US District Courthouse after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI, CNN captured video of a chorus of catcalls raining down on him, including chants of "lock him up."

During the 2016 Presidential election. Gen. Flynn was one of the Trump surrogates who led chants with Trump supporters of "lock her up," directed at Hillary Clinton.

On CNN, host Kate Bolduan interrupted an interview to cut away to the courthouse.

Onlookers at the courthouse were screaming at him, "Guilty, guilty!" Chants of "lock him up" were audibly heard by CNN.

Bolduan came back and said, "And that was a quick departure. Michael Flynn, retired general -- retired Lieutenant General Michael Flynn departing the courthouse after he now becomes the first member of the Trump administration to be charged and plead guilty in Robert Mueller's investigation."

Karma is a bitch.