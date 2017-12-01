Napolitano On Flynn's Plea Deal: 'Enormous, Gargantuan, Monumental Reduction'

Judge Napolitano, Fox News's senior legal analyst said that Michael Flynn must have given up very significant information and offered to fully cooperate with Muller's special counsel to get this kind of a deal from the government.

On Fox News' America's Newsroom, host Bill Hemmer brought on Judge Napolitano to give some perspective to the news that Gen. Flynn had cut a deal with the government.

Hemmer asked, "Your take initially is what?"

Napolitano said, "I'll give you a perspective. Mike Flynn was facing jail time if he was prosecuted and convicted of all of the charges to which the government claims it has evidence against him - 60 years. 6-0. As a result, the plea that he will enter in a couple of minutes he reduced that somewhere between 6 and 12 months."

He continued, "That is obviously an enormous, gargantuan, monumental reduction. That doesn't come easily and it doesn't come for free, so the tantalizing question as you and I discussed yesterday on this very show, Bill, is what did General Flynn, through his lawyers, give to Bob Mueller through his FBI agents to induce Mueller to reduce that exposure from 60 years down to five to 12 months. We'll find out soon, not today, but we'll find out soon."

"Today we will learn that the government promised that if Mike Flynn fully cooperates with them they won't charge him with the other far more serious charges which would bring it up to the potential for 60 years."

But the judge also said that if they aren't satisfied with what he tells them, it could turn bad very quickly.

He said, "The government could come back in a couple of weeks and say this guy doesn't have anything. This was a fraud. We're withdrawing this charge of lying to the FBI. We're going whole hog against him or it could say the General's gonna be testifying before a grand jury and will be testifying about x, y and z."

Hemmer warned, "Well, that may take it to a new level. Let's wait on that."

In other words. if Gen. Flynn has the goods, he'll do a year maximum, if he's playing games, he's facing 60 years.

And if his information does pan out, then there are very worried people in the Trump administration right about now.