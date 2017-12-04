Trump Lies About Hillary To Distract From Flynn's Guilty Plea

Donald Trump made a few comments this morning to the press before leaving for Utah, where he's likely to get an unexpected "welcome."

Thousands rally in Salt Lake City to protest Trump shrinking Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments. #MonumentsForAll #PublicLands #FireZinke https://t.co/VP1zvvE5Xp via @lancasteronline — Green Bean (@iamgreenbean) December 3, 2017

Trump told reporters he feels "badly for General Flynn" (after he pleaded guilty to a felony?). Then Trump did what you might expect....he attacked Hillary Clinton.

Deflection is the normal state of mind for Trump and his apologists.

Flynn only faces a charge of lying to the FBI, and that plea deal is contingent on his cooperation with and what he can deliver to Robert Mueller's special counsel.

Flynn could have gone to trial instead of pleading out, but as usual, Trump turned to his favorite target when it comes to "deflection."

I believe it was Kristen Welker from MSNBC who yelled, "Mr. President, when did you find out that Mike Flynn lied to the FBI?"

That question was in response to a tweet from his personal account that he knew Flynn lied to the FBI, which exposes him to possible obstruction of justice charges. He refused to answer and instead ranted on HRC.

Trump said, "Well, I feel badly for General Flynn. I feel very badly. He’s led a very strong life, and I feel very badly. I will say this. Hillary Clinton lied many times to the FBI. Nothing happened to her. Flynn lied, and they destroyed his life. I think it’s a shame."

When did she lie to the FBI?

Back in July of 2016, the former FBI Director told Rep. Chaffetz during a Congressional hearing that Clinton did not lie to the FBI.

Trump continued, "Hillary Clinton, on the 4th of July weekend, went to the FBI, not under oath - it was the most incredible thing anyone has ever seen. She lied many times. Nothing happened to her. Flynn lied, and it’s like, they ruined his life. Very unfair."

↓ Story continues below ↓

So Trump just lied about Hillary Clinton, who told the truth. Got it.

The only things Trump is fluent at is hyperbole and distortions of the truth.

Gen. Flynn ruined his own life by his own actions and right now he's got a sweet deal with the special counsel if he cooperates.

But in Trump's world, it is Flynn who was wronged.