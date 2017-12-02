Greg Gutfeld Downplays Gen. Flynn's Conviction To Winning A 'Crockpot' Instead Of A 'New Car'

Fox News' Greg Gutfeld turned to the game show The Price Is Right and proclaimed the media looked like idiots because they thought they'd get a Russian collusion indictment on Gen. Flynn, like a "brand new car" but instead they only got a "crock pot" because Flynn only admitted to lying to FBI.

Trump's most senior foreign policy adviser and NSA Director plead guilty to a felony

There is no conviction for collusion, idiot.

Greg Gutfeld tries to be Fox News' resident comedian on The Five, but he has no idea how to construct a joke and his biting analysis almost always turns into a mushy, diseased wet noodles.

Dana Perino opened up the program interviewing Catherine Herridge, said she'd wait to see what happened down the road and then turned to Greg Gutfeld for the first reaction to the news that Gen. Flynn plead guilty to a felony.

"What do you think, Greg?"

Gutfeld replied, "Well, I like to focus on the media and the media remind me of a contestant on The Price Is Right."

Here comes a doozy of a joke, I'm sure of it.

He continued, "They're expecting a brand new car, which was Russian collusion and instead they got a crock pot, which is a lie, a single crime committed by pleading guilty to it. A single isolated that has nothing to do with Russian collusion because it happened after the election."

"The ecstatic medial is going to be ecstatic for a few days bit then it's going to wear off. and they're gonna realize this is a far cry from what they really wanted and they are actually seeding turf on this. This is far from what they dreamt," Greg opined.

This is the single most ludicrous take I've heard trying to justify Flynn's crime and conviction by a man who doesn't understand what a plea deal is and isn't.

I know I'm awful for doing this, but using Greg's own reference point of The Price Is Right, when a contestant gets a horrible gift when they thought they won a dream vacation, they are visibly depressed and dejected. Then they smile and try to act like good sports but they walk off the stage slumped and unhappy.

That wasn't the case today at all. The news ignited a firestorm in the media, the country and around the world. All Gutfeld had to do was pay attention to his own network's coverage. It was anything but sedate, coming up with half-baked excuses not withstanding.

And Greg wasn't done. He also was really bugged.

"What really bugs me about this, if you look at why this meeting took place. Was it anything nefarious? No, it was something, in my opinion, noble and correct - to get Russia involved in fighting terror and ISIS."

I will let that last bit sit by itself.